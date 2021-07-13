Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.50 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trisura Group to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$140.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$119.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$177.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.33.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Shares of TSU traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.07. 81,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,240. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$15.99 and a 52 week high of C$43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.46 million and a PE ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$152.79.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.6204294 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.