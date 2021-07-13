Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74. 14,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,549,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. Tronox’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,041.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tronox in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tronox by 420.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 236,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tronox by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tronox by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

