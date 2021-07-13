Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $382.00

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 382 ($4.99) and last traded at GBX 381.40 ($4.98), with a volume of 472779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347.40 ($4.54).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trustpilot Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 325.13.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

