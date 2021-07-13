Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Trading Up 3.7%

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)’s share price was up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 348.80 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 347.06 ($4.53). Approximately 448,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,474,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.60 ($4.37).

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trustpilot Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.13.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

