TSR, Inc. (NYSE:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald Buys 2,500 Shares

TSR, Inc. (NYSE:TSRI) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $21,750.00.

Shares of TSRI opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. TSR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

