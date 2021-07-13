TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Hits $6.97 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $137,037.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,831,873,502 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

