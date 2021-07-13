Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $6.52. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 953,344 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

