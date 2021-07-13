Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of TYPMF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
Tyro Payments Company Profile
