Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Down 99.0% in June

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TYPMF stock remained flat at $$2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00. Tyro Payments has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

