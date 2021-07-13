Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,775.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UBSFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,864. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.17. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

