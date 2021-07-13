UBS Group (UBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE UBS opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73.

UBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

