Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $339.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,805. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.63. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,518 shares of company stock valued at $33,564,831. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.