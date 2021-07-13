Ultra Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.58 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001444 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $130.02 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,845.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.59 or 0.01405511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.59 or 0.00413233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00085835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018782 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003899 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

