UMB Financial Co. (NYSE:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper Sells 2,200 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NYSE:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $213,994.00.

UMBF stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $99.98.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.