Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.