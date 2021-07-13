Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $225.00 (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $225.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00003213 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00118473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00155467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,552.45 or 0.99863481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.05 or 0.00951151 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

