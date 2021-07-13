UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Hits $349.35 on Exchanges

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. UniCrypt has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $890,215.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $349.35 or 0.01072918 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 29,348 coins. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

