Unido EP Market Cap Achieves $1.47 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $93,930.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unido EP has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00114502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00157111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,357.14 or 0.99878649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.66 or 0.00955852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,219,445 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.