UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Hits $16.37 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $16.37 million and $3.76 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00052485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00882113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005411 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

