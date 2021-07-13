uniQure (NYSE:QURE) VP Sells $189,960.00 in Stock

uniQure (NYSE:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00.

NYSE:QURE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 324,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,133. uniQure has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $52.19.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.