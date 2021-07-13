Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.75. 5,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 518,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Unisys by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Unisys by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 240,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

