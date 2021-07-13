United Community Banks (UCBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.44. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

