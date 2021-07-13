United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.68.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

