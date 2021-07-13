UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Trimmed by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.95. The stock had a trading volume of 110,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,770. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $394.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $416.04 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.13.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

