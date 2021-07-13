Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.86.
UBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.
NASDAQ UBX opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $15.44.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 14.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.
