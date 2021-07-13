Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ralph Hauwert Sells 6,917 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ralph Hauwert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total transaction of $685,543.87.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.54. 1,541,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,818. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.16. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $174.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,870,777,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after buying an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.