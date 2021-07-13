UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TIGR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 114,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36. UP Fintech has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $23,185,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $5,293,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,280,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

