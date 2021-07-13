UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Earns Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

UPH stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,626. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

