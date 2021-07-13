Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $122.43 and last traded at $123.27. 88,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,776,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.33.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $10,463,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $74,253,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

