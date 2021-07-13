Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) Director Spencer Abraham Sells 71,646 Shares

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82.

UEC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,698. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $501.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.