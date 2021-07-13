Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) SVP Sells $11,840.70 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) SVP Kristopher Simpson sold 6,805 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $11,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Urban One stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,337. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Urban One in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

