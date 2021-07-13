Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) SVP Sells $11,840.70 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) SVP Kristopher Simpson sold 6,805 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $11,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Urban One stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,337. Urban One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.82.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.