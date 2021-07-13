USDX (USDX) Price Tops $0.17

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006319 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

