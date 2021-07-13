Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.69 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will report sales of $286.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $281.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.57 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,164,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,409,000 after purchasing an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after buying an additional 1,860,191 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

