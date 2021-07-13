UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 11,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 3,185,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.59.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,607,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 100.6% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 324,377 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

