Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report sales of $22.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $22.96 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $10.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year sales of $92.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 billion to $97.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.87 billion to $115.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.65.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.