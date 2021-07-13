Validity Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.67 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and approximately $140,558.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00008239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00292424 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,349,224 coins and its circulating supply is 4,348,110 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

