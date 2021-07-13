Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $26.85

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $26.17. Valneva shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on VALN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.98 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.