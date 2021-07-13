VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) Shares Down 0%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MIG) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.13 and last traded at $25.13. 8 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.