Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,343 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.39% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,320,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

VEA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,431. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.03.

