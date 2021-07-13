Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 484,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 535,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 231,732 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 90,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,944,431. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.