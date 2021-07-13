Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,813 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $42,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 522,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $251,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 484,394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 100,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,431. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

