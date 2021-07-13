Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,743 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 305,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,193. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

