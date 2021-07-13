Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

VWO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. 360,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,938,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

