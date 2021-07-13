Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 117,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 140,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $95.33. 120,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,058. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

