Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.61. 2,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

