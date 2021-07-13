Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 136.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,116,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,897 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,179,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 65,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

