Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.02% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $370,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 137,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,593. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

