Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $106.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.