Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 171.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $173.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $103.47 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

