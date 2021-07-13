Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $401.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $286.63 and a 1-year high of $402.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

