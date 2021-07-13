Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Up 525.0% in June

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 11,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,547. Vaso has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

